Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $477,000 in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth $9,032,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $101.05. 379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.