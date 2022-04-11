Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 4,062.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI BIC ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,703. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $55.52.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.