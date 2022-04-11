Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.30 on Monday, hitting $391.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

