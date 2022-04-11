InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in InterDigital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

