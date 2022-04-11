International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of IBM opened at $127.73 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

