International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.47. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $124.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

