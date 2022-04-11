International Paper to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 50.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

