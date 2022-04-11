Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 26.4% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.63 or 0.00040514 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $201.09 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.82 or 0.07368694 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,992.57 or 0.99861054 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,861,737 coins and its circulating supply is 217,505,075 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

