Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,157.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.06) to GBX 6,236 ($81.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Intertek Group stock remained flat at $$67.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. 16,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

