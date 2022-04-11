Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of IPI opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

