Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 190 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.30. 113,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,744. The company has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

