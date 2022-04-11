Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

KR traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,629. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.