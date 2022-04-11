Investment Management of Virginia LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.96. The company had a trading volume of 151,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.74. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

