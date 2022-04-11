Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 338,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The stock has a market cap of $238.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

