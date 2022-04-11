Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases Shares of 1,245 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $405.70. 219,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,734. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.