Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 492 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Shares of COP stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 357,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

