Investment Management of Virginia LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.39. 37,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.46 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

