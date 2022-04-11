Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 137,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

