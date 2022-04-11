IOTA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.60 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. IOTA has a market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $37.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

