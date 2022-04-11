Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $31.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213,057 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.33 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.