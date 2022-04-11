Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

IOVA stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,238,000 after acquiring an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

