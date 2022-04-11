iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 95.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 666,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQ stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

IQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.51.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

