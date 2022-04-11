iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 95.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 666,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IQ stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.
About iQIYI (Get Rating)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.