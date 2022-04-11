ironSource (NYSE:IS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.40

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 20848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

