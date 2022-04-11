iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $94,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,353. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.