iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $103.64

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.64 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 300384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.