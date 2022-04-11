iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $103.64

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.64 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 300384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

