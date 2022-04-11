iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.57. 39,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

