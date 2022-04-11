iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Stock Position Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after acquiring an additional 721,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,226,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 247,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $56.08.

