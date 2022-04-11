iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. 1,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,831. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

