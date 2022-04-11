iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.91

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

