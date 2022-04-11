iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 57,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QAT. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 54,334 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter.

