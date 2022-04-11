iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 349,446 shares.The stock last traded at $150.76 and had previously closed at $154.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

