iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,613 shares.The stock last traded at $128.98 and had previously closed at $128.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.