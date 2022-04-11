iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.