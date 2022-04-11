iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

