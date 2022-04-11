iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $208.11 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $208.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.