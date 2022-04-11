Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

