ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $71.73. 9,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,999. ITT has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after buying an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.