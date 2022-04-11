IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 1,010,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,363. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.45.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,631 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

