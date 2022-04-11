Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMT opened at $5.18 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

