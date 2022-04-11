Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 264.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the period.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

