Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

