Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 38,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

