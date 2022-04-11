Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $854.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $854.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.00 million and the lowest is $830.50 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $607.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.70 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

