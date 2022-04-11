Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.34 ($68.51).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €52.40 ($57.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.06. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.70 ($37.03) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.