Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €30.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AD. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.71) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($16.18) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($22.44).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

