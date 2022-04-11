Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.27 ($81.61).

Shares of Basf stock traded up €1.01 ($1.11) during trading on Monday, hitting €51.36 ($56.44). 2,888,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €58.70 and its 200-day moving average is €61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

