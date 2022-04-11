John Rakolta, Jr. Acquires 213 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,503.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $68.38. 515,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,136. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

