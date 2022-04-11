John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

WDGJF stock remained flat at $$2.04 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

