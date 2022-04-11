Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

NYSE JNJ opened at $182.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

