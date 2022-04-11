Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $183.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $478.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.