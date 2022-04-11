Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $183.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $478.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
